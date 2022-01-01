Bulls: F Tyler Cook suffered a sprained left ankle early in the second quarter and did not return. … F Javonte Green was out with a right adductor strain. … Interim coach Chris Fleming said that he hopes G Lonzo Ball and F Alonzo McKinnie, who were in health and safety protocols, could return to action early next week. … Coach Billy Donovan addressed the team over Zoom on Saturday and told them how proud he was with Friday night’s win. Donovan could return from health and safety protocols on Monday.