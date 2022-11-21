DeRozan helps Bulls halt Celtics' 9-game winning streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls stopped Boston’s nine-game win streak, beating the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night. Patrick Williams scored a season-high 17, and the Bulls made it look rather easy against the team with the NBA’s best record. They led by 13 at halftime, got it up to 21 in the third quarter and withstood a push to come away with the victory after dropping four straight and five of six.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 28 points. Jaylen Brown scored 25 and Malcolm Brogdon finished with 23 points, shooting 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

PELICANS 128, WARRIORS 83

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points on the night Zion Williamson returned from a three-game absence, and New Orleans routed depleted Golden State.

Playing one night after winning on the road for the first time this season at Houston, the Warriors scratched Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins from the lineup.

Williamson played 23 minutes in his first game back from a bruised right foot, scoring nine points.

Devonte Graham had 19 for the Pelicans, who took the lead for good less than two minutes into the game and led by as many as 45. Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Jordan Poole scored 26 for Golden State, which fell to 1-9 on the road.

CAVALIERS 114, HAWKS 102

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell had 29 points and nine assists, and Darius Garland scored 26 to send Cleveland past Atlanta in their first meeting since the play-in tournament last season.

Trae Young had 25 points and 10 assists, and Onyeka Okongwu had a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks. Key offseason acquisition Dejounte Murray scored 11 on 4-of-18 shooting.

Atlanta claimed the final playoff berth in the East with a 107-101 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 15, extending Cleveland’s postseason drought to four years. The Cavaliers have not made the playoffs without LeBron James since 1998.

Garland also had nine assists and tied his career high with eight turnovers. Cedi Osman scored a season-best 23 off the bench as Cleveland won its third in a row following a five-game losing streak. The Cavaliers are 7-1 at home.

PACERS 123, MAGIC 102

INDIANAPOLIS — Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points and Indiana blew out Orlando for its fifth consecutive victory.

Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points and 14 assists for the Pacers. T.J. McConnell added 19 points and 10 assists. Oshae Brissett scored 18 as Indiana’s bench accounted for 71 points.

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 20 points and Gary Harris had 18.

