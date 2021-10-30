Bulls: Coach Billy Donovan said F Patrick Williams was “still probably a little bit shocked” that he will miss four to six months because of torn ligaments in his left wrist. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 draft, he will need surgery to repair the injury sustained Thursday against the New York Knicks. Williams’ injury is another blow for a team already down one important young player, with G Coby White — the No. 7 pick in 2019 — recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. “I think their development, especially with a veteran group, would have been real important,” Donovan said.