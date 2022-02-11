DeRozan scored 16 in the final quarter on the way to his fifth straight game with more than 30 points.
Vucevic had eight rebounds and seven assists. Javonte Green tied a career high with 23 points. Coby White scored 12 of his 22 in the fourth and tied a season high with six 3-pointers in the game, helping Chicago win its second straight and stop a two-game home losing streak.
The Timberwolves lost their second in a row following five consecutive wins.
Anthony Edwards scored 31. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. D’Angelo Russell added 18 points.
Minnesota led 100-97 early in the fourth when the Bulls went on that 15-2 run.
They scored nine straight, starting with a fadeaway jumper by DeRozan. White nailed a 3 to put Chicago on top. DeRozan scored again after the Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels threw the ball away, and Ayo Dosunmu fed Zach LaVine for an alley-oop dunk to make it 106-100.
The Bulls kept it up after Russell made two free throws. DeRozan hit back-to-back jumpers, and Dosunmu drove for a dunk, making it 112-102 with 7:22 remaining.
TIP-INS
Timberwolves: Minnesota shot 13 of 40 on 3-pointers. ... Chicago product Patrick Beverley scored 10. ... Beverley (sprained right ankle), Edwards (left knee pain), G Josh Okogie (bruised right quad), F Taurean Prince (sprained left ankle), C Naz Reid (bruised right knee) and Russell (bruised left shin) were all available after being listed as questionable.
Bulls: G Dosunmu had 14 points and 10 assists after missing a game because because of a concussion. The rookie made 6 of 7 shots, including 2 of 3 3-pointers. ... LaVine had 12 points, his third-lowest total this season. ... The Bulls shot 63.2% from the field and made 14 of 31 from beyond the arc.
UP NEXT
Timberwolves: Visit Indiana on Sunday.
Bulls: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday.
