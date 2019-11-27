The Pistons have gone 6-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 41.9 rebounds per game and is 1-6 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The Hornets won the last meeting between these two teams 109-106 on Nov. 15. Terry Rozier scored 19 points to help lead Charlotte to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Cody Zeller has averaged 6.3 rebounds and added 10.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Andre Drummond is averaging 17.8 points, 16.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Pistons. Luke Kennard has averaged 4.3 rebounds and added 16.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 103.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, seven steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 101.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 49.1 percent shooting.

Hornets Injuries: Malik Monk: day to day (finger).

Pistons Injuries: Tony Snell: day to day (hip), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

