The Cavaliers are 6-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 2-13 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 44.3 rebounds per game.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Pistons defeated the Cavaliers 115-113 in their last meeting on Jan. 7. Derrick Rose led Detroit with 24 points, and Kevin Love paced Cleveland scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 16.0 rebounds for the Pistons. Drummond has averaged 14.3 rebounds and added 16.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Collin Sexton has averaged 18.5 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Cedi Osman is shooting 50.7 percent and has averaged 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.8 points, 40 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 49.4 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 107.1 points, 46.5 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Markieff Morris: day to day (foot), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Cavaliers: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee).

