By Associated PressDecember 20, 2020 at 2:22 PM ESTDETROIT — The Detroit Pistons waived forward Dzanan Musa.The Pistons announced the move Sunday. Detroit acquired Musa from the Brooklyn Nets last month. He appeared in one preseason game and had one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe Pistons open their season Wednesday night at Minnesota.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsCopyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy