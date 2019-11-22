Atlanta went 29-53 overall and 12-29 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Hawks averaged 25.8 assists per game on 41.4 made field goals last season.

Detroit and Atlanta play for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 117-100 on Oct. 24. Trae Young led Atlanta to the win with 38 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Pistons Injuries: Tony Snell: out (hip), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Hawks Injuries: Cameron Reddish: day to day (wrist), Kevin Huerter: out (rotator cuff/shoulder), Evan Turner: day to day (achilles), Chandler Parsons: day to day (knee).

