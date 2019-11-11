Minnesota finished 36-46 overall with a 11-30 record on the road a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 112.5 points per game last season, 49.5 in the paint, 17.4 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

AD

Pistons Injuries: Derrick Rose: day to day (hamstring), Tim Frazier: day to day (shoulder), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Timberwolves Injuries: Jeff Teague: out (illness), Shabazz Napier: out (hamstring), Jordan Bell: out (right shoulder sprain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD