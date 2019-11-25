Orlando finished 42-40 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.6% from deep last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Pistons Injuries: Tony Snell: day to day (hip), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Magic Injuries: Nikola Vucevic: out (right ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (right ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD