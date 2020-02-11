The Pistons are 12-27 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit gives up 110.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 103-88 in the last matchup on Nov. 25. Luke Kennard led Detroit with 20 points, and Terrence Ross led Orlando with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Magic. Evan Fournier has averaged 16.9 points and added 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.7 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Pistons. Langston Galloway has averaged 1.9 made 3-pointers and scored 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 103.5 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points on 49.5 percent shooting.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 101.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 5.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Pistons: Svi Mykhailiuk: day to day (hip), Derrick Rose: day to day (hip/adductor), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.