The Pistons are 3-9 in road games. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference shooting 39 percent from deep. Tony Snell leads the Pistons shooting 46.2 percent from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden has averaged 39.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rockets. Capela is shooting 53.9 percent and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Andre Drummond leads the Pistons averaging 17.7 points and has added 16.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Langston Galloway has averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers and scored 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 124.8 points, 48.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Tyson Chandler: day to day (illness), Nene: out (abductor).

Pistons: Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

