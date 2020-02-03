The Pistons have gone 8-16 away from home. Detroit ranks sixth in the league scoring 49.5 points in the paint per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 14.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 125-112 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 29 points, and Derrick Rose led Detroit with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 58.5 percent and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Drummond ranks second on the Pistons averaging 17.3 points and has added 15.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Sekou Doumbouya has averaged three rebounds and added 6.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 114.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 27 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 43.9 percent shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 113.7 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Bruno Caboclo: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: day to day (hip), Grayson Allen: out (hip).

Pistons: Markieff Morris: day to day (hip), Derrick Rose: day to day (groin), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.