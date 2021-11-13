Wizards: Washington was without star guard Bradley Beal, who was away from the team mourning the death of his maternal grandmother — a woman he recently referred to as “Mom 2.0.” Aaron Holiday started for Beal and scored 11 points. “I reached out to (Beal) and he seemed like he was OK. … We want to keep him in our thoughts and prayers, uplift his family and hopefully he’ll be back with us shortly,” Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. … Washington is now 8-0 when leading after one quarter, 6-0 when leading at half and 8-0 when up heading into the fourth quarter.