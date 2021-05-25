— NEED TO KNOW: Atlanta’s 107-105 victory in Game 1 was its first in four tries against New York this season. Trae Young had 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in his playoff debut, hitting the tiebreaking floater with 0.9 seconds left. He was jeered and cursed by the Madison Square Garden crowd all night and the fans might be even more vocal with their rage Wednesday after he held his finger to his lips following his winning shot.