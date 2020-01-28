The Mavericks have gone 18-10 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is eighth in the league shooting 36.6 percent from downtown led by Ryan Broekhoff shooting 50 percent from 3-point range.

The Suns are 10-21 in Western Conference play. Phoenix ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 14.2 fast break points per game. Booker leads the Suns averaging 4.4.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Suns 120-113 in their last meeting on Nov. 29. Doncic led Dallas with 42 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. paced Phoenix scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 29 points per game while shooting 32.2 percent from beyond the arc. Tim Hardaway Jr. has averaged 15.8 points and collected 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.1 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Deandre Ayton leads the Suns with 12.1 rebounds and averages 17.1 points. Booker has averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers and scored 30.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 115.4 points, 47.2 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 107.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Ryan Broekhoff: day to day (fibula), Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (quad), Ricky Rubio: day to day (ankle), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Aron Baynes: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.