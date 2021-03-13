The Nuggets have gone 14-9 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks seventh in the NBA with 26.4 assists per game. Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 8.5.

The Mavericks are 10-11 in Western Conference play. Dallas averages 42.9 rebounds per game and is 9-1 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Mavericks 117-113 in their last meeting on Jan. 25. Michael Porter Jr. led Denver with 30 points, and Doncic paced Dallas scoring 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 27.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 27.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Doncic has shot 47.7% and is averaging 28.4 points for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is shooting 60.4% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 46.4% shooting.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 112.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: out (illness), JaMychal Green: out (illness), R.J. Hampton: out (health and safety protocols), Gary Harris: out (adductor).

Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.