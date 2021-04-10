The Spurs are 4-6 against Southwest Division teams. San Antonio ranks seventh in the Western Conference scoring 47 points per game in the paint led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 9.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mavericks won 115-104 in the last matchup on March 10. Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 28 points, and DeRozan led San Antonio with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is shooting 48.3% and averaging 28.5 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 16.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DeRozan has shot 49.3% and is averaging 20.9 points for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 9.1 rebounds and 12.2 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 109.3 points, 47.1 rebounds, 21 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 42.8% shooting.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 111.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel), Tyrell Terry: day to day (personal), Willie Cauley-Stein: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Spurs: Gorgui Dieng: out (shoulder), Keita Bates-Diop: out (hamstring), Trey Lyles: out (ankle).

