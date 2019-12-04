The Mavericks are 8-3 in Western Conference games. Dallas is 12-6 when allowing more than 100 points.

The Timberwolves are 4-6 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is second in the NBA with 37.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Towns averaging 9.9.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 30.6 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 14.8 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 35.0 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jeff Teague leads the Timberwolves averaging 7.5 assists while scoring 12.4 points per game. Towns has averaged 26.2 points and collected 12.4 rebounds while shooting 52.8 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 112 points, 49.6 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 43.2 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 47.5 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: None listed.

Timberwolves Injuries: Jake Layman: out (toe).

