Doncic gets triple-double as Mavericks beat Warriors 116-113

DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 41 points in his NBA-leading fifth triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 116-113 on Tuesday night in the first meeting of last season’s Western Conference finalists. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The fourth quarter had plenty of playoff intensity as the Mavericks ended a four-game losing streak, their longest in two seasons under coach Jason Kidd.

The Warriors, who beat the Mavericks in five games last spring on their way to the title, lost for just the second time in seven games after a slow start to their season.

Stephen Curry scored 32 points for Golden State, including a quick-draw 3-pointer over Maxi Kleber for a 110-108 lead, but Dallas responded by scoring the next five points to go ahead for good.

Doncic also had 12 rebounds and 12 assists in his 51st career triple-double.

KNICKS 140, PISTONS 110

DETROIT — Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points, and the Knicks extended their win streak against the Pistons to 11 games.

Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson each scored 16 points for New York, which had lost four of five. Mitchell Robinson grabbed 13 rebounds, and reserve Immanuel Quickley had 15 points.

Isaiah Stewart scored 19 points for Detroit, which hasn’t beaten New York since Jan. 7, 2020. Bojan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III each had 13 points.

The Pistons were missing two starters — Cade Cunningham (shin) and Jalen Ivey (knee) — but Bogdanovic and Stewart returned from injuries.

