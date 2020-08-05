The Clippers have gone 28-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is last in the Western Conference shooting 37% from 3-point range.

The Clippers won the last meeting between these two squads 110-107 on Jan. 21. Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points to help lead Los Angeles to the win.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic leads the Mavericks with 8.8 assists, and scores 29 points per game. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 32.7% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

AD

Leonard leads the Clippers averaging 26.8 points and has added 7.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Paul George is averaging 21.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 117.5 points, 49.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 46.2% shooting.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 43.5% shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Seth Curry: day to day (leg), Courtney Lee: out (calf).

Clippers: Montrezl Harrell: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.