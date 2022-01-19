Pascal Siakam scored 20 points, OG Anunoby had 19 and Fred VanVleet added 18 for the Raptors, who have lost four of five following a six-game winning streak that marked their longest of the season. Toronto had six double-figure scorers while using only seven players.
VanVleet’s 3-pointer gave Toronto a 96-95 lead with 1:55 to go. Doncic put Dallas back ahead with a layup 10 seconds later. After the Mavericks regained possession, Doncic hit a 27-footer behind the arc to beat the shot clock and give the Mavericks a 100-96 lead.
The Raptors were shooting for the lead seconds later at 100-98. Chris Boucher’s 26-footer bounced off the rim, Dorian Finney-Smith grabbed a defensive rebound and Porzingis added two clinching free throws with 5.6 seconds left.
TIP-INS
Raptors: VanVleet went into play leading the NBA with an average of 38 minutes per game. He played 42. … Gary Trent Jr. missed his sixth consecutive game with a swollen ankle.
Mavericks: Doncic’s 22 first-half points matched his most in a half this season. He clinched his eighth straight 20-point game with 4:50 to play in the second period. … Dallas has won six straight home games. … Reserve forward Sterling Brown sat out with a sore foot.
FOREIGN FLAVOR
The teams combined for an NBA season-high 17 international players from 13 countries. Three of the Raptors’ 10 international players are from Canada: Boucher, Khem Birch and Dalano Banton.
UP NEXT
Raptors: End a five-game road trip Wednesday at Washington, which leads Toronto by a half-game for eighth place in the East.
Mavericks: Thursday’s game will be the first of three straight against top teams in the West (followed by No. 3 Memphis at home on Sunday and at No. 2 Golden State on Tuesday).
