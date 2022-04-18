Doncic making progress, but out for Mavs in Game 2 vs Jazz

Placeholder while article actions load

DALLAS — Luka Doncic is again out for the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Utah Jazz, even though coach Jason Kidd said the young superstar guard is continuing to make progress in his recovery from a strained left calf.

The coach had said after the team’s morning walkthrough that the 23-year-old All-Star was “definitely going in the right direction” and doing more each day.

“As I’ve said from the start, he’s in a great place mentally. He’s been happy, he’s been joking,” Kidd said. “Sometimes, when you get hurt, you can get grumpy. If you’re older and you get hurt, you get grumpy. But he’s young. He’s doing everything he can do up to this point and hopefully he can play soon, but if he can’t play, we got to play without him.”