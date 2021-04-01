The Mavericks are 14-11 in road games. Dallas scores 112.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 10.8 rebounds and averages 23.1 points. Reggie Bullock is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 9.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Doncic is averaging 28.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is shooting 54.3% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 104.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.5 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.8 points on 45.7% shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 44.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel), Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.