The Mavericks are 13-11 on the road. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 112.2 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 110-107 in the last matchup on Feb. 23. Doncic led Dallas with 31 points, and Brown led Boston with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker leads the Celtics averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 18.2 points per game while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Jayson Tatum is averaging 23.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks with 8.9 rebounds and averages 20.4 points. Maxi Kleber is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 9 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 45.9% shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 113.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 45.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Jaylen Brown: out (hip), Romeo Langford: out (health and safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye: out (side).

Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel), Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.