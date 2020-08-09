The Mavericks are 26-18 in conference games. Dallas has a 23-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jazz won the last meeting between these two teams 123-119 on Feb. 10. Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points to help lead Utah to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gobert is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 13.6 rebounds for the Jazz. Mike Conley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 29.1 assists and grabbing 9.5 rebounds. Delon Wright is averaging 3.2 assists and 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 46.6% shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 120.4 points, 48.9 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Nigel Williams-Goss: day to day (ankle), Emmanuel Mudiay: day to day (knee).

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Courtney Lee: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.