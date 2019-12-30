The Mavericks are 13-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 15-4 when winning the rebound battle and averages 48 rebounds per game.

The Thunder and Mavericks face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Steven Adams has averaged 10.9 rebounds and added 13.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Doncic has shot 47.4 percent and is averaging 28.8 points for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 18.7 points and totaled 10.7 rebounds while shooting 42.0 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 107.7 points, 42 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 113.1 points, 47.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow), Dennis Schroder: out (ankle).

Mavericks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

