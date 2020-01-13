The Mavericks are 13-8 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 14-4 record against teams under .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mavericks won 141-121 in the last matchup on Dec. 28. Doncic led Dallas with 31 points, and D’Angelo Russell led Golden State with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is shooting 43.7 percent and averaging 23.7 points. Alec Burks is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 9.0 assists while scoring 29.1 points per game. Dwight Powell has averaged 11.2 points and totaled 6.9 rebounds while shooting 62.2 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 104.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Kevon Looney: out (abdominal), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee/illness), Ryan Broekhoff: out (fibula).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.