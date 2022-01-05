Warriors: Gary Payton II had his third career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, one off his career high in boards. ... Otto Porter Jr. (left foot) and Andre Iguodala (right knee) both sat the front end of a back-to-back. ... The club is hopeful assistant Kenny Atkinson can travel starting next week. He’s been confined to home games because of a leg injury. ... C James Wiseman made the trip and doing light work with the team. He hasn’t played this season coming off knee surgery last spring.