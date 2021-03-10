DeMar DeRozan had 30 points, 11 assists and four steals for the Spurs. Patty Mills added 14 points and Rudy Gay had 13.
GRIZZLIES 127 WIZARDS 112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 29 points and matched his season best with 20 rebounds to help Memphis beat Washington/
Ja Morant added 21 points and 10 assists, and rookie Desmond Bane had a season-high 20 points, going 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
Bradley Beal scored 21 points for the Wizards but was 6 of 22 from the field, including only 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Russell Westbrook had 20 points.
