Donte DiVincenzo scored 22 points and Bobby Portis had 20 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for the Bucks. They dropped to 1-2 without reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, out with left knee soreness.

Story continues below advertisement

Porzingis finished a rebound off his season high, and his only assist set up a corner 3-pointer by Dorian Finney-Smith for a 110-97 lead with 2:17 remaining.

Advertisement

The Mavericks bookended the loss to the Rockets with victories over NBA-leading Utah and the Eastern Conference-contending Bucks, who finished their second six-game road trip, the longest of the season, with the same 3-3 record as the first.

Dallas took control with a 13-2 run that included an overturned call when Finney-Smith blocked a dunk attempt by Khris Middleton and immediately signaled to the bench to challenge the foul.

The Bucks finished the third quarter on a 12-0 run for an 84-80 lead, all after Doncic checked back in with 1:45 remaining in the quarter and the Mavericks holding their biggest lead of the game to that point at eight.

Story continues below advertisement

DiVincenzo capped the run with the fifth of his six 3-pointers after Tim Hardaway Jr.’s inbound pass was intercepted with 21 seconds remaining. The other three Dallas turnovers in the final 90 seconds were by Doncic, who also drew his 12th technical foul.

Advertisement

TIP-INS

Bucks: Coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo didn’t do any pregame work and didn’t indicate when the five-time All-Star would return. ... Portis’ double-double was his second straight and seventh of the season. He had five last season. ... All five starters finished in double figures. Brook Lopez scored 16 points, Middleton had 14 and Jrue Holiday added 13.

Mavericks: Porzingis had missed the previous two games before the back-to-back, the first for rest on the second night of a back-to-back and the second for a right wrist sprain the big man says he will be dealing with the rest of the season. Coach Rick Carlisle said the two missed games and a two-day break after the visit from the Bucks were also factors in letting Porzingis play. ... Carlisle said G Trey Burke was available, but he was listed in the boxscore as out with a left calf strain. Burke missed his third straight game.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Bucks: Charlotte visits Friday to complete Milwaukee’s back-to-back before the Bucks go back on the road for three more games. The Hornets ended Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak in the series with a 126-114 victory Jan. 30.

Mavericks: San Antonio visits Sunday with Dallas looking for the first season sweep of its Texas rival in the 41-year history of the franchise. The Mavericks won by five in San Antonio in January and by 11 in Dallas last month.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports