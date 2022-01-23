Ja Morant had 35 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies, going 14 for 31 from the floor while the rest of the team shot 23 for 68 (33.8%).
Doncic wore elastic therapeutic tape on his neck after taking a hard fall late in Dallas’ loss to Phoenix on Thursday, and often wore a heat pack around his waist while on the bench.
Porzingis fouled out with 6:43 to play.
The Mavericks went in ranked third in the NBA, allowing 102.8 points per game, and played stifling defense against the Grizzlies, who had the league’s fourth-best scoring attack (112.1 points) to lead 48-34 at halftime.
Memphis saw a series of season-worsts in the first half: lowest scoring, poorest shooting (28%) and worst behind the 3-point line (14.3% on 2 for 14). It was also the lowest-scoring opening half for a Dallas opponent this season.
TIP-INS
Grizzlies: Forward Brandon Clarke was sidelined by back soreness. … Starting guard Desmond Bane, who played at TCU in nearby Fort Worth, and reserve forward Kyle Anderson missed their third consecutive games while in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol.
Mavericks: They finished a five-game homestand 4-1. … Porzingis’ five blocks in the first half matched his season high for a full game. … Guard Sterling Brown missed his third straight game with a sore left foot and guard Frank Ntilikina sat out with a non-COVID illness.
UP NEXT
Grizzlies: Visit San Antonio on Wednesday to end a four-game road trip.
Mavericks: At Golden State on Tuesday; Dallas held the Warriors to season-low score of 82 on Jan. 5.
__
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports