Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his second game this week, this time being placed in the health and safety protocols Saturday following his 23-point performance in an New Year’s Eve win over the Knicks. ... Only two officials were available for the game after crew chief Brent Barnaky was placed in the health and safety protocols earlier in the day. Veteran NBA ref Leon Wood and G League callup Dannica Mosher handled officiating duties.