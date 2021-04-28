Warriors: F Eric Paschall did more 3-on-3 work Tuesday and is scheduled to play 5-on-5 on Wednesday before the flight to Minneapolis. “We’re hopeful that he’d be able to play at the end of the road trip — Houston or New Orleans,” Kerr said. ... G Gary Payton II has impressed Kerr: “We love Gary. He’s an elite defensive player. He’s someone who can come into the game and make an impact,” Kerr said. His second 10-day contract wraps up Wednesday. ... Golden State also won four in a row at home from Feb. 15-Mar. 14.