Doncic flirted with a triple-double before finishing with eight rebounds. In six career games against the Bucks, Doncic has averaged 26.8 points, 11.3 assists and 9.2 rebounds with three triple-doubles.

Dallas’ Dwight Powell added 22 points and 13 rebounds — one off his career high.

CELTICS 144, WIZARDS 102

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 22 and Boston cruised past Washington in the Celtics’ regular-season home finale.

Jockeying for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference, Boston posted its 13th win in 16 games with three games left in the regular season.

Derrick White added 17 points, Grant Williams 16 and Payton Pritchard 14 for the Celtics, who finished 28-13 at TD Garden. Tatum had seven assists and six rebounds, while Brown added seven boards with five assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kristaps Porzingis each had 17 points for Washington, and Ish Smith finished with 16.

