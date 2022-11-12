Doncic's triple double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first of those tied it at 106 with 2:35 to play. His next, with 1:52 to go, put the Mavericks ahead for good.

Christian Wood scored 19 points off the bench after missing Dallas’ previous two games with a knee sprain.

Jerami Grant scored a season-high 37 points for the Trail Blazers, who finished a six-game road trip 4-2. Damian Lillard had 29 points and 12 assists, and Anfernee Simons added 24 points.

Doncic scored 30 or more points for the 10th time in 12 games after being held in the 20s in Dallas’ previous two games, losses at Orlando and Washington.

The Blazers played their third consecutive game without Jusuf Nurkic, seventh in the NBA in rebounding, who was sidelined by a right hip adductor.

The Blazers ran off the game’s first seven points thanks to grabbing the first four rebounds and led 23-20 with 4:23 left in the opening period. Wood then entered for the first time and scored 10 points as the Mavericks went on a 15-2 run to lead 35-25 at the quarter.

Dallas led 49-33 midway through the second quarter following two 3-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr. and another by Dinwiddie. The Blazers cut it to 59-57 at the half.

TIP-INS

Blazers: Justise Winslow, who started four of the previous five games, was out with a sprained ankle. … Shaedon Sharpe returned to the lineup after missing one game with a finger fracture.

Mavericks: They outscored the Blazers 48-36 in points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Blazers: Open a three-game homestand on Tuesday vs. San Antonio.

Mavericks: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

