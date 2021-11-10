Pelicans: Ingram, one of New Orleans’ top scorers the past two seasons, missed his sixth straight game with a bruised hip. “It’s more, he’s still feeling it,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said before tip-off. “So we don’t want to put him out there with him still feeling some pain. He does a really good job of just kind of being aware where he is as far as how his body feels. When the medical staff and Brandon feel like he’s a go then he’ll be a go. Until then, you just don’t want to rush him back.” ... The Pelicans fell to 0-5 at home. ... Converted 18 Thunder turnovers into 18 points.