Draymond Green ejected for flagrant foul vs Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant foul shortly before halftime of Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
Officials took their time reviewing the play as Memphis fans chanted “Throw him out!” Then they determined Green committed a Flagrant 2, sending him to the locker room with six points, four rebounds, three assists and five turnovers in 17 minutes.
Memphis led 54-53 at the time of the Green foul, and the Grizzlies took a 61-55 lead into halftime.
