The Grizzlies are 8-11 in road games. Memphis is third in the NBA scoring 17.7 fast break points per game. Dillon Brooks leads the Grizzlies averaging 2.7.

The Pistons and Grizzlies square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Rose leads the Pistons with 5.9 assists and scores 18.5 points per game. Svi Mykhailiuk has averaged 13.7 points and 2.4 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 17.7 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Brooks has averaged 20 points and added 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.7 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 120.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Bruce Brown: day to day (illness), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Tim Frazier: day to day (illness), Andre Drummond: day to day (lip), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees).

Grizzlies: Bruno Caboclo: out (knee).

