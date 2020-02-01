The Nuggets have gone 15-9 away from home. Denver is fifth in the NBA allowing only 106.1 points and holding opponents to 45.6 percent shooting.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Rose has averaged 18.9 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Svi Mykhailiuk has averaged 14.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 49.8 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Nikola Jokic has shot 50.7 percent and is averaging 19.9 points for the Nuggets. Will Barton has averaged 2.6 made 3-pointers and scored 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 111.9 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 111.2 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees).

Nuggets: Mason Plumlee: out (foot), Bol Bol: out (foot), Jamal Murray: out (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (left knee contusion).

