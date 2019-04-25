Golden State Warriors (57-25, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (48-34, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Golden State leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference first round with a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers won the last matchup 129-121. Lou Williams scored 33 points to lead Los Angeles to the victory and Kevin Durant recorded 45 points in defeat for Golden State.

The Clippers have gone 26-15 in home games. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the NBA with 51.2 points in the paint, led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 12.9.

The Warriors are 35-17 in conference matchups. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 29.4 assists. Draymond Green leads the Warriors with 6.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landry Shamet leads the Clippers with 2.7 made 3-pointers and averages 10.9 points while shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc. Williams has averaged 19.9 points and collected 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.0 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors averaging 27.3 points and has added 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Durant has averaged 22.7 points and collected 4.1 rebounds while shooting 56.1 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 120.6 points, 46.3 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Clippers Injuries: None listed.

Warriors Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (torn right quad), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral).

