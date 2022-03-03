The Nets brought Durant off the bench in his first game after returning from a lengthy injury absence last season, but Vaughn said the All-Star forward was ready to play from the start this time.
The Nets were 5-16 in Durant’s absence, falling from second place to eighth in the Eastern Conference. They are still without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, but believe just having Durant will make a difference.
“It’ll have an immediate impact on our juice and our level of play tonight for sure,” Vaughn said.