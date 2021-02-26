Durant has missed Brooklyn’s last six games. The Nets, who have won eight straight, have three more games before the break.
Durant, in his first season back after recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, was the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference. That made him a captain of one of the teams in the March 7 All-Star Game, and he’s scheduled to select a team opposite LeBron James next Thursday.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.