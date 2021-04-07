Coach Steve Nash said the Nets would be careful with Durant in his return and didn’t plan on sending him out to play 35 minutes.
Durant returned a day after the Nets announced that James Harden would be sidelined at least the next 10 days with his own hamstring injury. Brooklyn has had its All-Star trio of Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving together for just seven games.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.