The Pacers are 27-18 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is fourth in the league allowing just 107.7 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Heat won the last matchup between these two teams 122-108 on Jan. 8. Tyler Herro scored 19 points to help lead Miami to the win.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 9.4 rebounds and 15.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.

AD

Doug McDermott leads the Pacers averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers, while scoring 10 points per game and shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Myles Turner is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 14.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 44.4% shooting.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 112 points, 40.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 45.5% shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Heat: KZ Okpala: day to day (personal), Kendrick Nunn: day to day (personal), Jimmy Butler: day to day (foot), Goran Dragic: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: out (foot), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.