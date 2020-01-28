The Celtics have gone 20-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 20-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won 112-93 in the last meeting on Dec. 4. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points, and Jimmy Butler led Miami with 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson leads the Heat averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 12.1 points per game while shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo has averaged 17.1 points and six assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Kemba Walker leads the Celtics averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 22.4 points per game and shooting 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. Gordon Hayward has averaged 16.2 points and added 6.1 rebounds while shooting 47.7 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, five steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 117.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Kendrick Nunn: day to day (achilles), Justise Winslow: out (back).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip), Jayson Tatum: day to day (groin), Enes Kanter: out (hip), Javonte Green: day to day (knee).

