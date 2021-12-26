76ers: Maxey and F Georges Niang returned after clearing health and safety protocol. ... C Andre Drummond, G Danny Green and G/F Shake Milton remain in health and safety protocol. … Embiid scored his 7,000th point. He and Allen Iverson are the only players to score 7,000 points in their first 300 games for Philadelphia. … G Myles Powell and G Jaden Springer scored their first NBA points.