Embiid, who finished runner-up in the MVP voting last season, continues to make a push for the award. In the past, Embiid might have rested in games like Tuesday’s against a Pelicans team decimated by injury. But the Philadelphia star recently said the criticism of him missing games — he played in 51 games in each of the last two seasons — caused him to change his diet and mindset in order to play in every game.