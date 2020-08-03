The 76ers are 13-10 outside of conference play. Philadelphia averages 45.6 rebounds per game and is 30-10 when winning the rebound battle.

The Spurs are 12-15 in non-conference play. San Antonio ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 13.4 fast break points per game led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 2.1.

AD

The 76ers won the last meeting between these two squads 115-104 on Nov. 22. Tobias Harris scored 26 points to help lead Philadelphia to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid leads the 76ers scoring 23.8 points per game, and is averaging 12.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Al Horford is averaging eight rebounds and 12.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

AD

DeRozan is averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Spurs. Rudy Gay is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers and 14.2 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 115.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 51.5% shooting.

AD

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 114 points, 40.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points on 48.5% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Glenn Robinson III: day to day (hip), Mike Scott: out (knee).

Spurs: Bryn Forbes: day to day (quad), Marco Belinelli: out (ankle), Trey Lyles: out for season (appendicitis).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.