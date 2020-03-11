A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test.
While Embiid returned from a five-game absence, All-Star guard Ben Simmons will miss at least three more weeks with nerve issues in his lower back.
Christian Wood led the Pistons with 32 points.
MAVERICKS 113, NUGGETS 97
DALLAS — Boban Marjanovic had 31 points and 17 rebounds, Luka Doncic scored 28 points and Dallas s beat Denver.
Jamal Murray had 25 points to lead Denver, and Will Barton had 23.
HORNETS 109, HEAT 98
MIAMI — Devonte’ Graham scored 30 points, Caleb Martin had 19 and the Hornets shook off an early 20-point deficit to beat Miami, keeping the Heat’s magic number for clinching a postseason berth at one.
P.J. Washington added 17 points for the Hornets. Kendrick Nunn scored 24 points for the Heat.
KNICKS 136, HAWKS 131, OT
ATLANTA — Julius Randle scored 33 points, RJ Barrett added 26 and New York beat Atlanta after Trae Young led a furious Hawks comeback in the fourth quarter.
With Young scoring 27 of his 42 points in the final period of regulation, the Hawks sent the game to overtime tied at 118 after trailing by as many as 23.
